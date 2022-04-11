Nine applications to ERR board chair position received

Nine applications have been submitted to the position of Chairman of the Management Board at public broadcaster ERR.

Liina Sulg, advisor to ERR's board and head of the broadcaster's legal and information management department said Monday that according to preliminary information, nine applications have been received.

The next stage sees ERR's Supervisory Board meeting on Tuesday to review the applications and most likely to present a shortlist of names.

Current board chair, Erik Roose, is eligible for a second, five-year term. His current term expires in June.

ERR was formed in 2007 by legal act and from the merger of the formerly separate ETV and Estonian Radio.

Erik Roose is ERR's second board chair; his predecessor, Margus Allikmäe, served two terms, 2007-2017.

In addition to the management board, headed up by the board chair, and in line with most other large public sector bodies in Estonia, ERR has a supervisory board (Nõukogu) which is led by Rein Veidemann and contains three independent experts and a representative – an elected MP – from each party with Riigikogu seats (currently five parties).

--

