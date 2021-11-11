Watch again: ERR and Tallinn University press freedoms conference

A media freedoms conference took place in Tallinn on Thursday, organized by Tallinn University (TLÜ), public broadcaster ERR and the Baltic Centre for Media Excellence, and featuring leading experts speaking on a range of topics and challenges, facing private sector media and public broadcasters alike. The conference can be viewed in its entirety by clicking the video link above.

Entitled "Defending Media Freedom. What Freedom?", The conference featured simultaneous translation into English with those sections presented in Estonian.

The conference moderator was Andres Jõesaar, Associate Professor at TLÜ.

Speakers and contributors included Janette Ballard, Founder of Be Smart Cookie, UK; Adam Baxter, Ofcom Director for Broadcast Standards, Licensing and Online Content (UK); Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Director General, LRT, (Lithuania), Board Member of EBU Media and Accountability; Una Klapkalne, Chairman of the Board, Latvian Radio; Tim Pauwels, ombudsman, VRT, Belgium; Erik Roose, ERR Board Chair; Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Ekspress Grupp (Estonia) Board Chair; Birgit Vilgats, Director, Baltic Film, Media and Arts School, Tallinn University and Stephen J.A. Ward, Media Ethicist, Distinguished Lecturer of Ethics, The University of British Columbia, Canada.

The event also held a panel discussion on public sector broadcasting for minorities, while Q&A sessions will followed some of the presentations.

The full conference program is here.

Event supporters include the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Iceland Liechtenstein Norway grants, and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

ERR has been organizing the press freedoms conference since 2003.

