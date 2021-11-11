Watch again: ERR and Tallinn University press freedoms conference

News
{{1636613940000 | amCalendar}}
" data-autoplay="true" data-photo-id="1237115">
News

A media freedoms conference took place in Tallinn on Thursday, organized by Tallinn University (TLÜ), public broadcaster ERR and the Baltic Centre for Media Excellence, and featuring leading experts speaking on a range of topics and challenges, facing private sector media and public broadcasters alike. The conference can be viewed in its entirety by clicking the video link above.

Entitled "Defending Media Freedom. What Freedom?", The conference featured simultaneous translation into English with those sections presented in Estonian.

The conference moderator was Andres Jõesaar, Associate Professor at TLÜ.

Speakers and contributors included Janette Ballard, Founder of Be Smart Cookie, UK; Adam Baxter, Ofcom Director for Broadcast Standards, Licensing and Online Content (UK); Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Director General, LRT, (Lithuania), Board Member of EBU Media and Accountability; Una Klapkalne, Chairman of the Board, Latvian Radio; Tim Pauwels, ombudsman, VRT, Belgium; Erik Roose, ERR Board Chair; Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Ekspress Grupp (Estonia) Board Chair; Birgit Vilgats, Director, Baltic Film, Media and Arts School, Tallinn University and Stephen J.A. Ward, Media Ethicist, Distinguished Lecturer of Ethics, The University of British Columbia, Canada.

The event also held a panel discussion on public sector broadcasting for minorities, while Q&A sessions will followed some of the presentations.

The full conference program is here.

Event supporters include the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Iceland Liechtenstein Norway grants, and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Click on the link above to watch, or visit the Youtube channel here.

ERR has been organizing the press freedoms conference since 2003.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:09

Ministry mulling initiating proceedings against schools on remote learning

20:03

Watch again: ERR and Tallinn University press freedoms conference Updated

20:01

Watch again: 30 Years of integration conference Day One Updated

19:27

'Pealtnägija' gets exclusive glimpse into EDF special forces Mali activity

18:58

Defense minister: UK contribution to Estonian security 'extraordinary'

18:33

Marketer: Estonians have smartphone in one hand, a remote in the other

18:07

Gallery: Light performance displayed on walls of Patarei sea fortress

17:41

Health Board to take over coronavirus wastewater monitoring

17:21

EKRE-tabled bill would reinstate Covid negative test certificate validity

17:04

Tallinn schools allowing students to return

17:02

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

16:36

Tallinn signs design contract for mega-hospital project

16:28

Auditor general: Responsibility needs to become tangible again

16:09

European Commission forecasts 9 percent economic growth for Estonia in 2021

15:43

New Year's Eve likely to end an hour early due to event curfew

15:16

Minister: Two bills setting up Covid vaccine funds to reach Riigikogu soon

14:37

Baltic defense ministers: Belarus actions major threat to European security

14:12

Estonia, France, Ireland to raise Belarus crisis at UN Security Council

14:03

Estonia has caught 5 illegal immigrants from Belarus

13:44

Liimets: Estonia must stress seriousness of Belarus crisis internationally

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

10:35

Health Board: 554 hospitalized patients, 1,182 new cases, 13 deaths

10.11

Government: No new round of Covid restrictions due this week

17:02

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

10.11

Freight from Belarus to Estonia increases to record level

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: