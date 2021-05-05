Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: ERR
News

Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets says that Estonia is committed to the preservation of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Liimets made her comments during a remote-linked UN Human Rights Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, where Estonia's national report on the issues was formally presented.

Liimets said, via a ministry press release, that: "Respect for international law as well as the protection and advancement of human rights contributes to global peace and security. These are our guiding principles both on the national and international level."

"These principles have been adopted in Estonia's Foreign Policy Strategy 2030 and our first Human Rights Action Plan," Liimets, who appointed Estonia's first ambassador-at-large for human rights and migration in 2020, while she was an ambassador herself, said.

Liimets was also presenting Estonia's national report Tuesday. The report will be submitted to the UN's third Universal Periodic Review (UPR), which gives an overview of human rights developments and recommendations by states.

The last such reviews took place in 2016 and 2011.

Liimets also outlined the most recent human rights developments and further progress made in Estonia.

She said: "I am glad to say that Estonia has actively addressed the proposals made in the last review and most of these recommendations have already been implemented."

Childrens' and women's rights was particularly in focus, Liimets added, as were press freedoms: A Media Freedom Coalition conference is being planned for December, she added.

Estonia's third UPR report is due to be adopted by the UN on 7th May and fully adopted by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in September.

Estonia is in the second year (of two) of its non-permanent tenure on the UN Security Council.

The foreign minister said UN Security Council membership has enabled Estonia to raise human rights issues, as grave human rights violations were an early warning of potential conflict. "Our priority as the member of the Security Council is advancing the participation of women in all stages of conflict resolution. We are also stressing that perpetrators of sexual offenses in conflicts must be identified and held to account," Liimets added.

Estonia was also a member of the UN Human Rights Council in 2013-2015 and is applying for membership again for 2026-2028.

All 193 UN member states undergo a human rights situation review every five years, Estonia's foreign ministry reports.

The 38th meeting of the UPR on May 3-14 2021 is looking at the human rights situation in Belgium, Belau, Latvia, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Paraguay, Solomon Islands, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Somalia and Denmark, in addition to Estonia.

Representatives of the education, justice, defense, culture, economic affairs, interior, social affairs and foreign affairs ministries make up Estonia's delegation.

The entire text of foreign minister Liimets' UN speech is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:23

67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

09:55

Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

09:24

Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

08:55

European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

08:31

Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

08:22

Isamaa expels mass membership drive organizer Updated

04.05

Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

04.05

Prime minister: Ratas' budget strategy criticisms odd given his involvement

04.05

Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

04.05

Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: