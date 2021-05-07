Government approves UNSC domestic action plan on women's rights

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The government has approved a national action plan which would implement a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution affecting the rights of women and girls.

UNSC Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security in Estonia between 2020 and 2025 is the official name of the document, whose implementation the government approved Thursday.

Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets said: "The human rights of women and girls, including in the field of women, peace and security, are a priority in Estonia's human rights policy."

"They are also included in Estonia's first human rights diplomacy action plan that was recently approved by the government. The connections between women and peace and security are also in our focus as an elected member in the UN Security Council," the minister went on.

Estonia is in its second year of a two-year stint as non-permanent member of the UNSC.

The national action plan dealing with the resolution focuses on improving the situation of women in and after conflicts, raising awareness, improving cooperation and information exchange, and the representation of women in positions related to peace and security in Estonia, the foreign ministry said via a press release.

The plan is the third of its kind; the first one dates back to 2010.

Long-term studies and the international experience prove a link between gender equality and conflict avoidance, Liimets said, with peace agreements including women participants tending to be more durable, while gender equality helps to reduce internal strife in a society as well, she said. 

This would include raising awareness of the need for gender equality.

The landmark resolution was adopted in 2000, while the UNSC has reinforced and elaborated it in its subsequent decisions since then.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

