Estonia allocates €75,000 to help India fight coronavirus

Estonia will give €75,000 to India to help the country contain the new coronavirus wave via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

"The situation is concerning because the rapid increase of infections has put the healthcare system of the country under enormous pressure. Hospitals are lacking staff, beds, medicines and oxygen. The European Union has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism and is responding to India's request for assistance with member states. The joint support from member states includes PPE, components for medicines and financial aid," Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

Estonia is providing financial support for India via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). IFRC in cooperation with the Indian Red Cross Society is ensuring timely assistance that meets the needs on the ground.

--

