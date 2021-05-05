Estonia allocates €75,000 to help India fight coronavirus

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia will give €75,000 to India to help the country contain the new coronavirus wave via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

"The situation is concerning because the rapid increase of infections has put the healthcare system of the country under enormous pressure. Hospitals are lacking staff, beds, medicines and oxygen. The European Union has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism and is responding to India's request for assistance with member states. The joint support from member states includes PPE, components for medicines and financial aid," Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

Estonia is providing financial support for India via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). IFRC in cooperation with the Indian Red Cross Society is ensuring timely assistance that meets the needs on the ground.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:06

Police investigating Saaremaa shopping mall multi-million loan details

19:43

April busiest at Tallinn Airport in past seven months

17:52

Health Board: Effects of easing restrictions can be seen in 2-3 weeks

17:24

Estonia allocates €75,000 to help India fight coronavirus

16:56

Nature reserve planned to protect biodiverse region west of Tallinn

16:22

Outgoing NATO eFP commander: We stand side by side – and fully integrated

15:53

Vaccination coverage lowest in Ida-Viru County, highest on islands

15:32

Mart Luik leaves politics to become Tallinn's business director

15:24

Liimets: Government wants to move forward with 2014 border agreement

14:53

Hiiumaa lighthouse shares origins with Eiffel Tower

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-residency expands to Singapore, Bangkok, Johannesburg and Sao Paolo

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: