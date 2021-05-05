Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at the Stenbock House. Source: Stenbock House/Flickr.
News

The Reform Party has lost ground while the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continues to gain and is now practically neck-and-neck iin support with coalition party Center, according to a recent survey, which aggregates results over the past four weeks.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of NGO the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), finds Reform is supported by 30.1 percent of respondents, while Center and EKRE picked up 19.9 percent and 19.5 percent respectively.

The two coalition parties together, Reform and Center, were supported by slightly over half the respondents at 50.7 percent, while the three opposition parties (EKRE, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE)) polled at 32.1 percent.

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis, and says that in the case of this past week, Reform's support has fallen 1.3 percentage points, bringing it to a 4.7 percentage-point haemorrhage over the past eight weeks in a row.

Center's support has remained unchanged over the past week, while EKRE's rose by 1.2 percentage points, Norstat says.

The remaining two parliamentary parties are actually outstripped again by a non-parliamentary party, Eesti 200, which garnered 13.5 percent of support. SDE were next with 7 percent and Ismaa 5.6 polled at 5.6 percent.

Researcher Martin Mõlder said Reform's support trend, for a fall of about 5 percentage points over the past two months, mirrors the one that it experienced on the advent of the coronavirus pandemic over a year ago.

"In the last two years, the Reform Party's support last fell so rapidly and so sharply in February and March last year, in parallel with the spread of the coronavirus and the declaration of a state of emergency. It can be seen that the prime minister continues to lose government support," Mölder said.

The Center Party grew in support in the early stages of the pandemic from March last year.

However, Reform's support is buoyed by the "Kallas effect", Mölder said, which prompts more women to support Reform than men – so while support from both genders has fallen, among women the fall is not as marked, he said.

Another phenomenon which may be at play is that Reform no longer have the aura of being in opposition.

Those abandoning Reform are not necessarily going elsewhere, however. The proportion of unpledged voters has risen, while absolute support for other parties has either remained the same or risen slightly, Mölder noted – some will have switched from Reform to SDE, but that is about all.

The the Institute for Social Research and Norstat have focused on the past four weeks, starting April 7, in compiling their survey, meaning at least 4,000 individuals have been polled, they say. Margins of error grow in proportion to the size of a party's support, so for the most popular party, Reform, the margin is +/- 1.43 percent, compared with +/- 0.71 percent for Isamaa, Norstat says.

Respondents are Estonian citizens aged 18 and above, and both phone and online polling methods were used.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:23

67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

09:55

Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

09:24

Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

08:55

European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

08:31

Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

08:22

Isamaa expels mass membership drive organizer Updated

04.05

Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

04.05

Prime minister: Ratas' budget strategy criticisms odd given his involvement

04.05

Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

04.05

Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: