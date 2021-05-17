Ratings: Reform still on top, support for Center and EKRE stabilizes

Compared to April, party ratings have not seen much change, as Reform continues to be the most popular choice among respondents. There was a slight drop in EKRE's support, mirrored by a slight increase in Center's, which continues the trend of stabilization for the two parties.

The poll, conducted by Turu-uuringute AS on behalf of ERR, found that 26 percent of voting-age adults support the prime minister's Reform Party. The party's rating stood at 27 percent a month earlier.

The survey saw 21 percent of respondents choosing EKRE as their preferred party, down from 23 percent in April, which was an all-time record for the opposition party in Turu-uuringute surveys. Center did not fall too far behind, increasing their support from 19 percent in April to 20 percent in May. At the same time, socio-demographic data shows that EKRE's support has almost equalized with Center's in Ida-Viru County, a long-time stronghold for Center.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 stands at a firm fourth place with 15 percent. They also achieved a slight increase from April, growing from 13 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw an increase of a single percentage point from April to 8 percent in May. Isamaa still stands at 5 percent, as they did in May.

The Estonians Greens found the support of 2 percent and TULE was picked by less than a full percentage point of respondents.

In total, the coalition parties (Reform-Center) were supported by 46 percent of respondents and the opposition parties (EKRE-SDE-Isamaa) were picked by 34 percent.

Center the fourth choice among Estonians

Socio-demographic data shows that Reform is the most popular choice among Estonians at 29 percent. EKRE follows with 22 percent support and Eesti 200 is third at 16 percent support. Center is the fourth choice among Estonians, standing at 15 percent, according to the recent survey.

Among voters of other nationalities, Center stands at 48 percent support. The party's support in this group has seen a significant drop since the government change in January, when the previous prime minister's (Jüri Ratas - ed) party dropped from 59 percent to 43 percent.

EKRE is second at 14 percent among voters from other nationalities, Reform is third with 12 percent. Eesti 200 and SDE hold 9 percent each.

The most popular party among people aged 18-24 was Reform with 24 percent. Eesti 200 was the most popular among people aged 25-34 at 26 percent. Reform reigns supreme among people aged 35-49 at 31 percent, EKRE is on top among the 50-64 age group with 27 percent, Reform stands at 26 percent in the same group.

Center was the most popular choice among people aged 65 and up - 31 percent.

