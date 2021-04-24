Aggregate ratings: Reform Party leads, EKRE overtakes Center

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

ERR's aggregate party ratings show Reform is the most popular party in Estonia but EKRE has risen to second place above the Center Party.

ERR aggregated and averaged April support ratings for political parties from Norstat Eesti, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor.

The results showed Reform's supported has averaged 29 this month and support for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is 30 percent.

EKRE's results averaged 21 percent, an increase from 19.6 percent in March. The Center Party's result was 19 percent, a slight fall from its 19.6 percent aggregate rating last month.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 was the fourth most popular with a combined average of 13 percent, 1 percent less than in March.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) averaged 7 percent, Isamaa 5 percent and the Greens 2 percent.

Last year, the research companies suggest ERR aggregate the data and publish the average result. Each company's surveys usually have a margin of error of up to 3 percent.

Each company carries out its research differently. Norstat uses online and phone surveys, Turu-uuringute AS interviews half of the people face-to-face - by phone and online during the pandemic - and half online, and Emor only conducts surveys online.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

Government approves Green Paper on Mental Health

15:38

Estonia allocates €500,000 for humanitarian aid projects in Ukraine

14:58

Scammers imitating Russian opposition trick Estonian MPs with 'deepfake'

14:34

No new influenza cases reported last week

13:30

Hospitals encouraging risk group patients to register for vaccination

12:30

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party leads, EKRE overtakes Center

11:37

2020 was Estonia's hottest year for 60 years

11:31

Majority of final-year students take Estonian language state exam

10:36

Health Board: 390 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

09:32

Teachers' minimum salary to rise in 2022

23.04

Baltics to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Czech Republic Updated

23.04

Study: Coronavirus in wastewater continues to decrease

23.04

Riigikogu committee supports progress on EU digital COVID-19 certificate

23.04

Wrestler Epp Mäe returns to Estonia as European champion

23.04

Minister: KredEx and Enterprise Estonia likely to be merged

23.04

Jüri Luik: Russia-West relations like a dialogue between a deaf and a mute

23.04

Riigikogu speaker: Give thanks to EDF past and present on Veterans' Day

23.04

Over 1,200 day one sick pay applications filed with Tallinn authorities

23.04

Anti-corruption committee plan voted out of Tallinn city council by Center

23.04

EKA chief: Provincial towns need culturally valuable buildings too

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: