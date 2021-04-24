Aggregate ratings: Reform Party leads, EKRE overtakes Center

ERR's aggregate party ratings show Reform is the most popular party in Estonia but EKRE has risen to second place above the Center Party.

ERR aggregated and averaged April support ratings for political parties from Norstat Eesti, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor.

The results showed Reform's supported has averaged 29 this month and support for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is 30 percent.

EKRE's results averaged 21 percent, an increase from 19.6 percent in March. The Center Party's result was 19 percent, a slight fall from its 19.6 percent aggregate rating last month.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 was the fourth most popular with a combined average of 13 percent, 1 percent less than in March.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) averaged 7 percent, Isamaa 5 percent and the Greens 2 percent.

Last year, the research companies suggest ERR aggregate the data and publish the average result. Each company's surveys usually have a margin of error of up to 3 percent.

Each company carries out its research differently. Norstat uses online and phone surveys, Turu-uuringute AS interviews half of the people face-to-face - by phone and online during the pandemic - and half online, and Emor only conducts surveys online.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!