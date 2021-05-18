Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

Reform remains the most-supported of Estonia's political parties, according to a recent opinion poll, while its coalition partner, Center, is in third place and virtually equal in support to non-parliamentary party Eesti 200, while opposition party the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) lies in second place.

The poll, conducted by market research firm Kantar Emor, put Reform on 28 percent, up one percentage point since last month, with EKRE in second place on 19 percent, which despite being down two percentage points on the previous month, still places it in second place and ahead of Center, Kantar Emor reports.

Center and Eesti 200 cam in joint third with 16 percent each, though they have move in opposing directions since last month; whereas Center polled at 19 percent in April, Eesti 200 was on 14 percent.

EKRE was in second place with a support of 19 percent. A month earlier, EKRE's support was 21 percent.

The other two opposition parties have also seen rising support since last month, Kantar Emor says, with the Social Democrats (SDE) rising from 8 percent to 11 percent, and Isamaa's support growing from 5 percent to 7 percent over the same period.

The non-parliamentary Green Party (3 percent) still sees its support lie below the 5 percent threshold level needed to gain seats at an election as does TULE, which polled at 2 percent.

The next elections are to the local municipalities, in October.

Relative support levels for the various parties are displayed in the graphic below (in Estonian), with monthly party support ratings going back to 2010 below that.

