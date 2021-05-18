Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Riigikogu session hall. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu chancellery
News

Reform remains the most-supported of Estonia's political parties, according to a recent opinion poll, while its coalition partner, Center, is in third place and virtually equal in support to non-parliamentary party Eesti 200, while opposition party the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) lies in second place.

The poll, conducted by market research firm Kantar Emor, put Reform on 28 percent, up one percentage point since last month, with EKRE in second place on 19 percent, which despite being down two percentage points on the previous month, still places it in second place and ahead of Center, Kantar Emor reports.

Center and Eesti 200 cam in joint third with 16 percent each, though they have move in opposing directions since last month; whereas Center polled at 19 percent in April, Eesti 200 was on 14 percent.

EKRE was in second place with a support of 19 percent. A month earlier, EKRE's support was 21 percent.

The other two opposition parties have also seen rising support since last month, Kantar Emor says, with the Social Democrats (SDE) rising from 8 percent to 11 percent, and Isamaa's support growing from 5 percent to 7 percent over the same period.

The non-parliamentary Green Party (3 percent) still sees its support lie below the 5 percent threshold level needed to gain seats at an election as does TULE, which polled at 2 percent.

The next elections are to the local municipalities, in October.

Relative support levels for the various parties are displayed in the graphic below (in Estonian), with monthly party support ratings going back to 2010 below that.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

New lead director and head of Tallinn City Theater announced

16:17

Government allocates €1.6 million to MS Estonia wreck underwater surveys

15:47

Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

15:18

Tallinn mayor: EDF orchestra could come under city authority

14:52

Vaccines chief apologizes over online reservation delays

14:22

Finance minister: More clarity needed in state budget drafting

13:49

Statistics: Agriculture characterized by part-time work, businesses

13:38

Minister of Interior: Orchestras of PPA and Defense Forces could be merged Updated

13:16

Prime minister to BBC: Russia diplomat expulsion a new phenomenon

12:22

Football world cup qualifier relocation to Poland cost state €140,000

11:48

Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

11:13

Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

11:07

Health Board: 295 new positive coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:46

Wrestler seeking swift resolution on doping charges

10:12

Estonia starting has AstraZeneca vaccine surplus, which may be donated

09:41

Daily: Tapa scene of weekend brawl between British soldiers and local men

09:01

Minister: Military band spending cuts do not mean end of the institution

08:25

EDF commander: Military orchestra cuts preferable to alternatives

17.05

Prosecutor's office decides to file charges against seven in Erial case

17.05

Health minister: Supply of vaccines to likely exceed demand from mid-June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: