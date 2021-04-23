Perling considers Isamaa's good practice guide unnecessary

Lavly Perling, a member of the Isamaa Party's union Parempoolsed (right-wingers), does not think a guide for discussions created by the party is necessary.

"What is the aim of the document? The authors of the document need to say. Because I don't believe in any regulations that regulate aspects that can't be regulated - I don't believe it at the legislative level nor on the level of any organizations - this is where my opinion comes from," Perling said on ETV's current affairs show "Esimene stuudio" on Thursday.

Perling said the good practice guide will not stop her from expressing an opinion. "In this context, we are talking about democracy and freedom of speech and I have always considered expressing my opinions when it's necessary, important."

In her opinion, the arguments within the Isamaa Party can be beneficial.

"Maybe it's a good thing that in the party, which is a public body, disputes are taking place and the voter sees that the disputes are taking place and the party is discussing future steps? The fact that the statements are painfully sharp means that the members care about their party," she said.

Estonian politics is stagnant

"I admit honestly that parties are only looking for ratings. That also means that there are no strong, brave plans, I dare to say, painful plans in the short run, but beneficial decisions in the long run," Perling said.

Perling said that the Parempoolsed expect the Isamaa Party to have the courage to make big decisions and help Estonia to move on from stagnation.

"Who dares to put crazy ideas on the table in a good way, for whom there are no taboos, for example, the tax system, who considers the economy very important, so important that they understand that if the economy is doing well, all people will be doing well. And doesn't forget that everybody's goal is to preserve the Estonian people, culture and everything that has to do with Estonia, but not just to keep it in a gold box, but to make it great," Perling said.

Perling said the Isamaa Party should move from the 5 percent electoral threshold to the three strongest parties.

Last year, more than 100 members of Isamaa have founded a union inside the party called "Parempoolsed" (Right-wingers) with a manifesto titled "The right-wing choice for Estonia" in which they promise to stand up for Western values and right-wing opinions but against extremists in Estonian politics.

The full manifesto can be read here.

Since the group's founding, there have been tough discussions within the party about how it should move forward and in which direction.

