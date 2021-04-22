Chair of Isamaa on best practice document

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Isamaa logo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The best practices document approved by the board of opposition party Isamaa refers to options for party members who stand against the party's views to be expelled. Leaders of the party's Parempoolsed faction are critical of the document, while the chair, Helir-Valdor Seeder, admits that the new order partly arose from the Parempoolsed's emergence itself.

Seeder says he will compare the best practice document with the Riigikogu's own best practice document next Tuesday.

"This will create some boundaries, and would invite members of the party to actively discuss within the party and proceed from polite behavior," Seeder told ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera'.

The document states that differences regarding worldview, politics and the party's program will be discussed inside the party itself, and behind closed doors. Involving the press in the party's internal affairs has also been criticized in the document, and is considered unacceptable action. Public confrontation with the party, its views, program is similarly considered as damaging the party's reputation and thus not to be tolerated.

The document cites the party's statute's points, according to which inappropriate actions or damaging the party's reputation may result in a person or persons being dismissed from the party.

"Since the Parempoolsed started (last year - ed.) or even before that, they have been critical of the party's activities. They have opposed the party as a whole , its basis ,manifesto positions, the management, the chairman, and the decisions of different decision-making levels, whether they are at the presidency or at the council level," Seeder said.

Seeder said that he partly sees the need for the document precisely because of the Parempoolsed. On the board of the party, 11 members voted in favor of the best practice document and three against it. Marko Pomerants, a member of the board who is not a member of the Parempoolsed, did not vote yesterday, however, due to a lack of time, but ssays he would have voted against.

"In fact, everything is in the statute, and if people need the help of a lawyer to communicate with each other within a party, then something is obviously wrong. The steam should be placed on communication not on the law," Pomerants said.

The Parempoolsed translates as "Right-wingers", something of a misleading term as, broadly speaking, many of its members represent the more socially liberal wing of the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

Estonian government endorses €4 million aid for bus companies

15:52

Mart Laar: We need to forget about Russia for a little while

15:14

Tallinn struggling to stop homeless 'paperman' polluting fountains

14:53

No preferential vaccination of essential workers in May

14:40

Chair of Isamaa on best practice document

14:19

Theaters and cinemas unhappy with government straying from crisis exit plan

13:56

Europe's coronavirus passport to be ready in June

13:20

Jüri Luik: Putin afraid to repeat Gorbachev's path

12:55

EKRE introduces 700 amendment proposals to block EU recovery fund

12:52

Singer Lea Dali Lion dies

12:24

NATO jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

11:47

Gallery: F-15E Strike Eagles over Estonia

11:12

Epp Mäe reaches European championships finals

10:44

Survey: Pollsters split on most popular presidential candidate

10:35

Health Board: 436 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:20

Fischer: Scientific council would have sent more children back to school

10:09

Teachers, police officers and cultural workers salaries to rise in 2022

09:41

Tänak opens WRC Croatia Rally with fourth-place shakedown finish

09:17

AstraZeneca, Moderna continue to reduce vaccine deliveries to Estonia

08:49

President: Afghanistan must not slip off international radar

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: