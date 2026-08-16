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Lavly Perling re-elected chair of Parempoolsed

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Parempoolsed general assembly on August 15, 2026.
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Lavly Perling was re-elected as the chair of the non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed at the party's general assembly held in Tallinn on Saturday. She was also the only candidate.

In her speech, Perling was critical of both the governing coalition and the opposition in the Riigikogu, saying that neither the parliamentary parties are any longer capable of restoring the Estonian people's faith in a better future.

Perling said painful decisions must be made now for the sake of a better future so that Estonia does not go down the path of Greece and Latvia, which lost the right to make decisions over their own state finances during the previous financial crisis.

"We must freeze state spending at the 2026 level and say clearly that next year the state must manage with the same level of spending as this year," she said.

Perling also promised that Parempoolsed would cut taxes. "We offer Estonian people and businesses tax stability and a reduction in the tax burden, with the aim of lowering VAT back to 20 percent and income tax to 18 percent within one electoral cycle," she said.

Former Eesti 200 member to join Parempoolsed?

Kalev Stoicescu, who recently left Eesti 200, also attended the meeting. He told ERR at the beginning of last week that joining Parempoolsed was entirely possible.

On Saturday, Stoicescu did not confirm that he would join Parempoolsed.

"What I will say is that what I have heard and seen here, and I have also had private conversations with various members, and I have known quite a few people here for a long time, I have liked all of it very much," he told evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Perling said on Monday that if Stoicescu's worldview aligns with that of Parempoolsed, he is welcome to join the party.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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