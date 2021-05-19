EKRE planning to express no confidence in government

The opposition Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) has started consultations with opposition Isamaa regarding initiating a vote of no confidence in the government.

EKRE deputy chairman Henn Põlluaas wrote on social media that EKRE has launched consultations with Isamaa to express no confidence in Kaja Kallas (Reform) and her government.

"The situation has become extremely acute due to the incomprehensible and irresponsible behavior of the Reform Party and Center Party government. Even the development and sustainability of Estonia's defense capabilities have been called into question," Põlluaas wrote.

"In addition to cutting the defense budget, which rules out the elimination of vital capability gaps and first thing led to the elimination of a more than 100-year-old defense forces' orchestra and chaplain service, government austerity plans hurt our families, children and education, cross out road maintenance and construction plans and many other previously planned measures aiming to revitalize the economy, support our people and ensure a smooth exit from the coronavirus-induced economic crisis," Põlluaas wrote.

He added that "no steps that have been detrimental to Estonia's public and national interests have been adequately explained by the government". "Instead, we see only lying and distortion at every level and on every issue," he added.

