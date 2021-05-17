Hospitals to receive almost €25 million for infrastructure investments

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tartu University Hospital (TÜK). Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Ministry of Social Affairs has sent to a round of approvals support conditions under which altogether nearly €25 million is to be allocated for investments in hospitals' infrastructure in order to improve preparedness for health care crises.

"We are investing in the modernization of infrastructure of the hospitals in the hospital network development plan to improve the health care system's capability to react to crises and ensure the functionality of the system both during outbreaks of infection and more broadly," Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

"The purpose of the support is to improve the resilience of hospitals in the hospital network development plan, boost the availability of health care services and ensure the health care system's preparedness for possible future crises," he added.

Funds from REACT-EU (Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe) will be used for renovations in North Estonia Medical Center, University of Tartu Hospital, Järva County and Hiiumaa hospitals, Kuressaare Hospital and South Estonian Hospital. Of the total budget of the project, around 38 percent will be spent on achieving energy savings.

"In regional hospitals, the plan is to modernize depreciated patient wards to improve patients' treatment and reception conditions and create modern isolation conditions," Kiik said.

Investments are also to be made towards improving hospital buildings' energy efficiency to reduce negative environmental effects, increase longevity and reduce hospitals' fixed costs.

The Estonian government on April 29 approved the distribution of REACT-EU funds, whereby over €88 million is to be allocated for health care.

REACT-EU funding is used for financing coronavirus vaccination and testing, adapting general care homes to better prevent the spread of infectious diseases, increasing hospitals' functionality and crisis preparedness and conducting coronavirus monitoring studies.

REACT-EU was created to support the exit from the coronavirus crisis and the green, digital and resilient recovery of the economy. This funding is a top up to 2014-2020 programs and can be used until 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Gallery: Tõnu Viik takes oath of office as Tallinn University rector

17:02

Hospitals to receive almost €25 million for infrastructure investments

16:36

Sildam: Jüri Ratas has two weeks to make decision on presidential elections

16:03

Gallery: A warm weekend at Tallinn Zoo

15:35

1247 helpline can be used to register for vaccinations

15:08

80 side effects reported after vaccination last week

14:37

Tõnu Kaljuste to be chief conductor of Philharmonic Chamber Choir

14:06

Orchestra upkeep cost EDF €1.4 million yearly

13:39

Three-week Spring Storm military exercise kicks off on Monday

13:12

Kaljulaid about running again: I would never say 'no' to my country

12:39

Record-breaking domestic cricket league kicks off

12:07

AK: EKRE is growing support in Ida-Viru County

11:31

Scientific council recommended government ease restrictions more carefully

11:03

Susannah Kaul wins silver medal at para swimming European championships

10:22

Ratings: Reform still on top, support for Center and EKRE stabilizes

10:18

Health Board: 153 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

09:48

Statistics: Unemployment fell by 1,500 persons in first quarter

09:21

Estonian Defense Forces to lay off entire orchestra

08:49

Estonian men's rowers going to Tokyo Olympics

08:05

Registration for general vaccination to open Monday at 7 p.m.

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: