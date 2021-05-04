Government still aiming to open general vaccination on May 17

Tartu vaccination center. Source: Tartu University Hospital.
Four vaccination centers are planned to open on May 17 in different regions of Estonia so vaccination can start for people aged 18-49. Registration will launch on the same day.

Speaking to ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) on Monday, Dr. Arkadi Popov, head of the West Tallinn Central Hospital, said the centers will start operating later this month.

"There is a plan that such centers will start operating in at least four regions. We are already working in Tartu, we are also talking about the Northern region, here in Tallinn one center will be created and we are also talking about Ida-Viru and Pärnu," ​​said Popov.

On the same day, May 17, it should be possible to register for vaccinations regardless of age or risk group.

Lots of interest in vaccination from over 50s

Vaccination of the over 50s began on Monday and, despite an early administrative error, 5,900 people signed up. 

Popov said appointments at the hospital had been filled as soon as they were put online. "So the interest is very high," he said. Uptake for older groups has been slower.

AK also reported that there had been a lot of interest in vaccinations at the Tartu Vaccination Center, which opened vaccination to the over 50s at the end of last week. In total, 800 vaccinations were given at the center on Monday.

Some people told AK they were able to book an appointment on Monday morning and get vaccinated the same day.

Last week, more than 53,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Estonia - a new record. However, half were second doses. Vaccination manager Marek Seer said more second doses are needed in the coming weeks.

It is hoped vaccination deliveries will remain stable and manufacturers will deliver their promised doses.

The below graph shows the number of people vaccinated with a first dose every week.

The below graph shows the number of doses administered so far by sex and manufacturer. Additionally, 35 doses of Janssen have been administered.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

