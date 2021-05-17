Registration for general vaccination to open Monday at 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, registration for COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone aged 16 and up will open in the digital registry.

As vaccine shipments will be confirmed throughout Monday, the option of booking times for COVID-19 vaccinations will be opened at the end of the working day. This allows for time slots to be booked into the beginning of June.

"We want to reduce the burden on the digital registry during the day, when the application is used by many people for reasons other than booking vaccination times," said Marek Seer, head of the COVID-19 vaccination work group. "Queues in the digital registry are certainly expected on Monday and Tuesday, as peoples' interest for vaccination is great."

Some 25,000 new time slots will be opened on Monday evening, the majority of those set for June and times will be added as vaccine shipments continue to arrive in Estonia.

"The experience with booking times for the 40+ age group showed that except for a few peak hours, the time people have to wait to enter the registry is less than an hour. People had the chance of choosing times without any queues in the evening and the next day," Seer added.

The average waiting time on Thursday was some 30 minutes, 104 minutes at the peak time. The digital registry queues each visit and you can return to the portal once time has passed without losing your spot in the queue.

To lessen the burden on the digital registry, vaccination organizers are reminding people who have already been vaccinated once that they need not book another time. They have already been provided a time at their vaccinator.

For those who have recovered from the coronavirus: the recommended time to get vaccinated with just one dose is no earlier than six months after recovery.

Vaccinations will be conducted in multiple locations, such as mass vaccination centers in Tallinn (Kaja Keskus in Mustamäe and Tondiraba Spordihall in Lasnamäe), Vaccinations in Ida-Viru County will be administered in vaccination centers in Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme and Narva Hospital. There are also vaccination centers in Pärnu - at the Pärnu Hospital building and the Tervis medical spa hotel. Another center is open in the A. Le Coq Sports Hall in Tartu.

In addition, local county hospitals and healthcare service providers will offer vaccines, family physicians will now turn their attention toward risk groups, the elderly and administering second doses.

New vaccine shipments are set to arrive in Estonia weekly and all applicants will receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the months of May and June.

400,382 have been vaccinated in Estonia in total with the vaccination process completed (two doses) for 179,002. In total, 578,348 vaccine doses have been administered with 37 percent of all adults vaccinated. The coverage for 70+ people is at 65 percent, as of Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!