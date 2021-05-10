16-49 age group vaccinations start on May 17

People aged 16-49 will be allowed to register for coronavirus vaccinations starting May 17, it was agreed on Monday by the vaccination workgroup.

The workgroup discussed if the 40-49 age group should be vaccinated ahead of those under 40, but they decided against it.

On May 17, everyone under 50 will be able to register for vaccination as time slots become available on the Patient Portal. Time slots are dependent on vaccine deliveries.

In the coming days, information about vaccination centers will be released.

Additionally, vaccines will no longer be split evenly across the country and more will be directed to bigger population centers.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is only being used to vaccinate the over 50s and Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen will be administered to the under 50s.

Five vaccination centers to open next week

Five vaccination centers will open in Tallinn, Pärnu and Ida-Viru County next week when mass vaccination of the 16-49 age group starts on Monday (May 17).

Tallinn

Kaja Kulture Center (kultuurikeskuses Kaja): Vilde tee 118

Tondiraba Ice Hall (Tondiraba spordihallis) Varraku 14 (opens Tuesday, May 18)

Ida-Viru County:

Ahtme, Kohtla-Järve: Ilmajaama 14 and Ravi 10d

Narva Hospital: Haigla 1, Narva

Pärnu:

Pärnu Hospital: Ristiku 1

Tervis Medical Spa Hotel: Seedri 6

Tartu

Tartu's vaccination center at the A Le Coq Sports Center at Ihaste 7 has been open since April 27.

Elsewhere

Rakvere Hospital, Kuressaare Hospital, Hiiumaa Hospital, Viljandi Hospital, Jõgeva County Hospital, Raplamaa Hospital, Lääne County Hospital, Järva County Hospital, South-Estonian Hospital and Valga Hospital will continue to administer vaccinations.

Family doctors will continue to vaccinate at-risk groups and the elderly, as well as administer second doses.

The elderly and those at risk are also welcome at vaccination centers.

Vaccination centers can be located on the map on the government's information website https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/covid-19/getting-a-vaccination/.

Booking a timeslot

You can book a vaccination time slot via the eBooking system, where information about the time slots available is updated according to details about vaccine shipments which have arrived in Estonia. You may also contact the reception service for individual hospitals or a private healthcare institution which is providing vaccination services. Identify yourself by using your Smart-ID card, Mobile ID card, or ID card.

Please note that those individuals who are included in any of the risk groups can book a vaccination time slot via their local family health centre or at any other healthcare institution. For further information, please visit the following website: digilugu.ee.

You can also watch a video about how to book an appointment: booking a vaccination time slot via the eBooking system. The video is in Estonian, but the booking system itself is accessible in Estonian, English and Russian.

Instructions for booking a time slot via the eBooking system can also be obtained by calling the following telephone number: 600 3033. The line is open every day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Read about what to keep in mind when you are about to be vaccinated.

