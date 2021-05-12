Health Board: 371 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

371 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,711 tests taken - a rate of 7.9 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Four deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 138 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 101 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 94 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 48 cases were found in Tartu County and 38 in Pärnu County. There were 10 cases each diagnosed in Valga and Viljandi counties, six cases were opened in Lääne-Viru County. Five cases each were diagnosed in Põlva and Saare counties, four cases were found in Võru County. Three cases each went to Jõgeva and Lääne counties, two cases were found in Järva County and one case was diagnosed in Rapla County.

There was no information in the population registry for four of the cases diagnosed.

Four new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 78-year old man, an 81-year old man, an 83-year old woman and a 92-year old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,210 people in Estonia in total.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 343.57, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 379,288 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 164,302 of them having already received their second dose. 6,216 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

258 people receiving treatment in hospital, 37 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 258 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 25 under assisted breathing. There are 37 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,711 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 371 returning positive and 4,340 negative – a positive rate of 7.9 percent.

There have been 1,341,932 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 126,064 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

117,108 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 40,408 (34.5 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 76,700 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 343.57 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

