Over 40s can register for covid vaccinations from May 13

From Thursday, (May 13), people over 40 can register for a coronavirus vaccination through the digital registration system. The under 40s can sign up from Monday (May 17).

While everyone will be able to get vaccinated from Monday, the staggered registration has been created to reduce the burden on the digital registration system on the Patient Portal, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Marek Seer, head of the COVID-19 vaccination team, is asking people to be patient.

"Nearly 500,000 people are still waiting for vaccination and those who wish will certainly receive a vaccination during May and June," said Seer, "But we can't accept everyone right away, new times are opening up in the digital registry according to how vaccines arrive and are added every week."

He said it must be taken into account that queues will probably develop in the digital register if there are a lot of people logging in to the system at one time.

"Please come back later and not give up on vaccination," Seer added.

900,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Estonia in May and June, and deliveries will increase significantly from the end of May.

Five vaccination centers to open next week

Five vaccination centers will open in Tallinn, Pärnu and Ida-Viru County next week when mass vaccination of the 16-49 age group starts on Monday (May 17).

Tallinn

Kaja Kulture Center (Mustamäe Cultural Center Kaja): Vilde tee 118

Tondiraba Ice Hall (Tondiraba spordihallis) Varraku 14 (opens Tuesday, May 18)

Ida-Viru County:

Ahtme district, Kohtla-Järve: Ilmajaama 14 and Ravi 10d

Narva Hospital: Haigla 1, Narva

Pärnu:

Pärnu Hospital: Ristiku 1

Tervis Medical Spa Hotel: Seedri 6

Tartu

Tartu's vaccination center at the A Le Coq Sports Center at Ihaste 7 has been open since April 27.

Elsewhere

Rakvere Hospital, Kuressaare Hospital, Hiiumaa Hospital, Viljandi Hospital, Jõgeva County Hospital, Raplamaa Hospital, Lääne County Hospital, Järva County Hospital, South-Estonian Hospital and Valga Hospital will continue to administer vaccinations.

Family doctors will continue to vaccinate at-risk groups and the elderly, as well as administer second doses.

The elderly and those at risk are also welcome at vaccination centers.

Vaccination centers can be located on the map on the government's information website https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/covid-19/getting-a-vaccination/.

Booking a timeslot

You can book a vaccination time slot via the eBooking system, where information about the time slots available is updated according to details about vaccine shipments which have arrived in Estonia. You may also contact the reception service for individual hospitals or a private healthcare institution which is providing vaccination services. Identify yourself by using your Smart-ID card, Mobile ID card, or ID card.

Please note that those individuals who are included in any of the risk groups can book a vaccination time slot via their local family health centre or at any other healthcare institution. For further information, please visit the following website: digilugu.ee.

You can also watch a video about how to book an appointment: booking a vaccination time slot via the eBooking system. The video is in Estonian, but the booking system itself is accessible in Estonian, English and Russian.

Instructions for booking a time slot via the eBooking system can also be obtained by calling the following telephone number: 600 3033. The line is open every day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Read about what to keep in mind when you are about to be vaccinated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!