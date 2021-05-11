16-49 year olds will be largest age group to vaccinate

Tartu vaccination center. Source: Tartu University Hospital.
From Monday, almost 500,000 young people aged 16-49 will be able to register for vaccination. Approximately, 93,000 in this age group have already been vaccinated.

Data from Statistics Estonia show that in Estonia there are 573,000 people in the 16-49-year-old age category. The 93,000 who have already been vaccinated are mostly frontline workers.

This means approximately 480,000 people will be eligible for vaccination from Monday and this is Estonia's largest vaccination group.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Monday that vaccine deliveries in the coming weeks will not be large enough to vaccinate everyone straight away.

Between 58,000 and 95,000 doses are expected each week in May and June. Second doses must also be taken into account so not all of the doses will be used as first doses.

Expected vaccine deliveries in May and June:

Week 20 - 58,000
Week 21 - 59,200
Week 22 - 70,900
Week 23 - 91,700
Week 24 - 94,000
Week 25 - 94,000
Week 26 - 95,000 

So far, the highest number of doses administered in a single week is 67,000.

The majority of doses administered have been Pfizer/BioNTech, which has been delivered in the highest numbers. The AstraZeneca Vaccine will not be given to the under 50s.

Find out more about Estonia's vaccination process on https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/ or read ERR News' FAQ feature.

You can find our nearest vaccination center here.

Editor: Helen Wright

