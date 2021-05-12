Bill boosting Health Board-PPA interface during pandemics passes Riigikogu

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Entrance to Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu in Tallinn. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

A bill has passed at the Riigikogu which would provide a legislative basis to oblige the public to abide by established precautions in the event of a communicable disease. The bill, which had been the focal point of protests last month, found 56 votes in support at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

The bill regulation will simplify and speed up the involvement of law enforcement agencies, if the Health Board (Terviseamet) requests their aid.

More specific conditions and procedures for that involvement is to be established by government regulation, BNS reports. 

The bill makes the public liable to misdemeanor proceedings in breaching face-mask-wearing requirements, restrictions on movement, on the organization of events, and other restrictions which may be put in place in the event of a pandemic. 

Previously, only those who breached quarantine requirements were liable to be charged with a misdemeanor offense. 

The restrictions in question would be those installed by the national government or other relevant authorities such as the Health Board, while violations can result in a €400 fine for individuals, and up to €13,000 for organizations ("legal persons"). 

Protests against the amendments to the existing legislation, the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act, known by its Estonian abbreviation of NETS, came to a head in late April when both the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Health Board issued several precepts to protesters in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak. The protests had previously taken place on Toompea, outside the Riigikogu, but reportedly been moved down the hill for dispersal and social distancing reasons.  

The bill passed the Riigikogu Wednesday with 56 votes in favor to 39 against. 

The amendments would also allow authorities to close temporarily institutions or to restrict their activities, as well as meetings and events. 

Previously, Health Board personnel had been able to cooperate with law enforcement agencies only via applications for professional assistance or exchange of officials, BNS reports.

The amendments overall help the Health Board in resolving a health related emergency, including in the conduct of supervision, as set out by the government of the day. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:49

Bill boosting Health Board-PPA interface during pandemics passes Riigikogu

19:40

Tartu seeking green solutions to combat climate change

19:17

AK: US ransomware attack aftermath food for thought in Estonia too

18:58

Jõhvi gets military-style cleanup

18:39

Robert Täht signs contract with seven-time Polish champion

18:19

National curling team satisfied with world championships experience

17:56

Gallery: Kumu's exhibition explores late Soviet period art and design

17:24

Investments raised by Estonian startups up 18-fold on year in Q1

16:59

Gallery: ETV2 environment month shorts look at challenges of modern living

16:29

Prime minister: EDF uniform May 9 ban recommendation dates back to 2008

16:07

50-year high temperature record broken on Tuesday

15:54

EKRE turns to justice chancellor over EU recovery fund approval

15:42

Police initiate proceedings against MP over car encounter with protester

15:06

National volleyball team gives up lead and loses to Switzerland

14:52

Health Board: Infection rate is close to 1 in most regions

14:41

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival postponed to August

14:19

Defense minister: Documents should not be classified for over 10 years

13:56

Global Estonian Report: May 12-19

13:27

Bill initiated to use communications data in court cases

13:06

Grants can be applied for organizing education camps from Monday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: