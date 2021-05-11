Woman dies after being struck by train

Woman has died after being hit by a train at the village of Männiku, just outside Tallinn.

BNS reports emergency services were notified of the incident at 6.20 p.m. Tuesday, in Männiku, Saku municipality, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), says. The loco involved had been a Tallinn-bound train.

Trains were stopped in both directions. An investigation has been launched.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!