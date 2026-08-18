X!

Elron resumes Tallinn–Narva rail service on eastbound route

News
{{1787035860000 | amCalendar}}
An Elron passenger train at Jõhvi station.
An Elron passenger train at Jõhvi station. Source: Jenny Va/ERR
News

Elron's eastbound passenger rail service resumed early Tuesday afternoon after a damaged overhead line halted trains on the Tallinn–Narva route for several hours.

According to Elron passenger information specialist Endel Maas, eastbound service resumed around 1 p.m.

"Passenger trains are now running according to regular schedules," he added.

The disruption began after the damaged electrical line was discovered within the railway clearance area between Kohtla-Nõmme and Püssi at 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Elron communications chief Kristo Mäe said.

Rail service on the route was suspended, with the first Narva–Tallinn train of the day stopped between Kohtla-Nõmme and Püssi and unable to continue its journey toward Tallinn.

Passengers were transported to their destinations by bus during the disruption, as state-owned rail infrastructure operator Estonian Railways (EVR) initially expected repairs to be completed by noon.

According to Mäe, the overhead power lines are part of a project to electrify the route for new Škoda electric trains. The lines had been damaged overnight, blocking rail traffic in the morning.

Railway overhead power line repair in Ida-Viru County. August 18, 2026. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

Speaking to ERR's radio news Tuesday morning, Mäe said that while rail service elsewhere in Estonia was running on schedule at the time, the incident in Ida-Viru County risked causing delays elsewhere throughout the day because Elron trains operate across the country.

"If one train goes off its schedule and doesn't get to where it's supposed to be, it can cause a chain of delays elsewhere," he explained.

Police: Third cable theft in a month

Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) spokesperson Marta Tuul confirmed to ERR that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is handling the case, as there was no indication of sabotage in the damage.

Jõhvi Police Department chief Nikita Golovin said Tuesday's incident was already the third cable theft in his precinct in the past month, although neither previous case caused any disruptions to train traffic.

Emergency services received a report of the rail service disruption around 7:30 a.m. According to Golovin, police determined that cables from the overhead power network under construction between Kohtla-Nõmme and Püssi stations had been cut overnight.

"As far as we know, this is a theft, and we have no reason to believe or suspect it was a case of sabotage," he said, clarifying that the cables had been cut between poles supporting the overhead lines.

Elron train at a crossing. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The PPA is at the scene, he added, with officers including forensic specialists, investigators and patrol officers.

"We're doing everything we can to determine the circumstances as quickly as possible," Golovin said, noting that police are collecting evidence, speaking with potential witnesses and carrying out other steps involved in a criminal investigation.

He emphasized there was no indication that the infrastructure had been deliberately damaged to disrupt rail service; police believe the cables were more likely stolen for financial gain, such as their scrap value.

Ticket refunds

Passengers are advised to check the Elron website for the latest service information.

Passengers are also eligible for a refund if their train is delayed by 30 minutes or more. Elron apologized for the disruption.

Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron runs services on tracks owned by EVR and Edelaraudtee, serving 7.66 million passengers in 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Johannes Voltri, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:41

Pesticide residues in agricultural soils on the rise

17:15

Erkki Keldo: Idealizing others' success overshadows Estonia's economic growth

17:06

Isamaa backs Ülle Madise in presidential election

16:57

Top Swedish women's football coach gives Tallinn talk

16:30

Karoliina Ainge: How big is Estonia after its next president?

16:23

Gallery: Former Estonian PMs meet for annual pre-August 20 lunch

16:20

EDF to combine medical services under new battalion command

15:51

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

15:48

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

15:46

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.08

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

17.08

Tallinn public transport, traffic disruptions confirmed over Ironman weekend

14:59

Elron resumes Tallinn–Narva rail service on eastbound route Updated

15:46

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

16.08

Estonia's bear population is rising as hunting becomes more difficult

17.08

Outdoor swimming area to be built at Tallinn's Kalasadam

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

15:48

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

10:33

Estonian traders not daunted by ban on destroying unsold clothing

14:52

Apartment prices differ 51 times in Estonia's most expensive and cheapest cities

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo