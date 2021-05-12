Global Estonian Report: May 12-19

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network to host Virtual Days online event

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik or ÜENV) is inviting all active Estonian youth aged 14-30 to participate at the Virtual Days 2021 event.

The Virtual Days will take place via Zoom in approximately 2.5-hour sessions on two consecutive Saturdays, June 5 and 12. The main topics this year are moving and returning to Estonia and Estonian language learning in the world.

During the virtual days, you can meet young Estonians around the world, discuss being Estonian across borders and contribute to discussions that are important in the future.

Last year's Virtual Days event attracted 125 global Estonian youth from 28 different countries.

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network was established in October 2019 with the aim of representing the rights and interests of Estonian young people living abroad and to support and enable the maintenance of young people's ties with the Estonian state.

Estonian integration a consistent and positive process: Minister of Culture

This week, the Ministry of Culture presented the results of the "Estonian Integration Monitoring 2020" report.

"Based on the monitoring carried out during the last 20 years, we can say that the integration of Estonian society has been a consistent and positive process." said Anneli Ott, Minister of Culture.

However, she added that there are still concerns that need to be addressed, such as how to create and support a common space where people of different nationalities could have greater contact with each other, and establish stronger ties with Estonia.

Estonians in Canada to receive new cultural center in the heart of Toronto

A new cultural center by the name of Keskus is set to be developed in the heart of Toronto, Canada, in the near future, which aims to connect Estonians worldwide. Keskus is planned to finish development by 2022 - 100 years from the start of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Canada.

Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) also recently noted the substantial Estonian community in Canada. Ratas said: "A community of over 25,000 people equates to a medium-size city in Estonia. Last Saturday, I had a chance to address the members of the central organization of Canadian Estonians and to thank them for active participation in both societies."

Practice Estonian online in the Language Friends Program

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) is offering Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors. The initiative falls in the foundation's Keelesõber (Language Friends) program and takes place via e-channels.

Listen to the World Estonian View ("Hajala ringvaade") podcast

Vikerraadio's morning program "Hajala ringvaade" (World Estonian View) offers an insight into the lives and experiences of Estonians and Estonian communities abroad.

Tune into Vikerraadio on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) every Sunday morning for "Hajala ringvaade". Last Sunday's guest was Elva Palo, president of the Society of Estonian Artists in Toronto who talked with host Maarja Merivoo-Parro and introduced the Kalevipoeg Art Contest, open to Estonians around the world.

Take the "Healing Powers of Estonia" quiz

How deep is your knowledge of Estonia's healing powers? Take the quiz for a chance to win a wellness gift from Estonia! The quiz is organized by Enterprise Estonia.

Upcoming Online Events

Estonian Music Week - Memories of Home: Erik Kreem (May 13, online)

The Memories of Home Online Concert Series, presented by Estonian Music Week and VEMU (Museum of Estonians Abroad), embraces the duality of having roots in one country while starting afresh in another.

Erik Kreem is an emerging Toronto-based Estonian-Canadian composer and performer eager to share his dynamic artistic voice. His music has been described as "fresh" and "inventive," whose "elements emerge with surprise" (Estonian Life), while reflecting the work of his predecessors of the past two centuries.

Virtual conversations: Language Roulette (May 18, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Webinar Series: Looking for a Job in Estonia (May 24, online)

This webinar will give you an overview of today's situation in the Estonian job market, followed by tips and recommendations on how and where to look for jobs.

The webinar is hosted by the International House of Estonia (IHE). IHE provides a wide range of essential information, consultations and state services for international newcomers.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2021 (June 5, online)

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik or ÜENV) is inviting all active Estonian youth aged 14-30 to participate at the Virtual Days 2021 event.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2021 (June 12, online)

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik or ÜENV) is inviting all active Estonian youth aged 14-30 to participate at the Virtual Days 2021 event.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

