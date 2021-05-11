Vaccination of all age groups at workplaces starts in Ida-Viru County

Workplace coronavirus vaccination for all age groups has started in Ida-Viru County to try and increase the region's coverage rate. Currently, fewer than 20 percent of people are vaccinated.

As of Monday, more than 2,000 employees in the eastern county had expressed an interest in getting vaccinated in the coming weeks. The vaccinations will be organized by regional health centers and the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa).

Merle Harjo, CEO of the health center Corrigo, said the company will take vaccine doses to 200-300 workplaces and vaccinate people on the sport.

As long as larger companies make lists and choose the right vaccine, families can continue to be vaccinated at health centers, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Monday.

Maria Gonjak, an employee of the Viru district prosecutor's office, told AK: "I think this is a very good opportunity because young people are first and foremost the ones who are the most mobile. I am very glad that it is now possible."

OÜ Fregatt chef Evelin said: "We didn't need to be convinced, we agreed immediately. Since we are in contact with customers we will need the vaccine so that if we get sick we will not infect others further."

The vaccination coverage rate in Ida-Viru County is 18.97 percent compared to the country's average of 28.10 percent.

Merle Harjo said: "We have now had two major coronavirus waves here, and for Ida-Viru County's workers, which are very large in the manufacturing and service sectors, this has meant a lot of restrictions and severe economic damage. And so that we can ensure maximum vaccination coverage as soon as possible, it is easiest to carry out vaccinating work teams on site."

By the end of the week, large families and spas in the Narva region are expected to be vaccinated.

Vaccination by county and age group on May 10. Source: Health Board

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!