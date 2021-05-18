Football world cup qualifier relocation to Poland cost state €140,000

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian national football team players. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Sports

Relocating a football world cup qualifier between Estonian and the Czech Republic in March cost the state a little over €140,000. The game was moved as a result of coronavirus considerations and gap between Estonia's domestic restrictions at the time, and UEFA's world cup qualifier attendance figures minimum requirements.

The government decided Monday to allocate €140,399 from the state reserve to cover the cost of the relocation for the game, which took place on March 24 and was supposed to be a home game at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena.

However, coronavirus regulations in force in Estonia at the time limited outdoor events to no more than 100 participants, while international football governing body UEFA requires a minimum of 150 people in a stadium for a world cup qualifier to go ahead.

After consultation with UEFA, the decision was made to hold the game in Lublin, Poland.

The cost was significantly lower, however, than original estimates, which put the figure at €300,000.

The change also followed several squad members having tested positive for the virus.

Spokesperson for the Estonian FA Mihkel Uiboleht told ERR at the time that postponement was not an alternative, since the international football calendar and dates by which players had to be released did not allow it.

The Estonian FA also failed to obtain an exemption from COVID-19 restrictions from the Health Board (Terviseamet) to host the game. The change, along with the outbreak of coronavirus which had hit the team, required a wholesale switch of players - 10 out of the 11 who started had not played in Estonia's previous world cup qualifier.

In the event, Estonia lost 6:2 on the night.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

New lead director and head of Tallinn City Theater announced

16:17

Government allocates €1.6 million to MS Estonia wreck underwater surveys

15:47

Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

15:18

Tallinn mayor: EDF orchestra could come under city authority

14:52

Vaccines chief apologizes over online reservation delays

14:22

Finance minister: More clarity needed in state budget drafting

13:49

Statistics: Agriculture characterized by part-time work, businesses

13:38

Minister of Interior: Orchestras of PPA and Defense Forces could be merged Updated

13:16

Prime minister to BBC: Russia diplomat expulsion a new phenomenon

12:22

Football world cup qualifier relocation to Poland cost state €140,000

11:48

Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

11:13

Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

11:07

Health Board: 295 new positive coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:46

Wrestler seeking swift resolution on doping charges

10:12

Estonia starting has AstraZeneca vaccine surplus, which may be donated

09:41

Daily: Tapa scene of weekend brawl between British soldiers and local men

09:01

Minister: Military band spending cuts do not mean end of the institution

08:25

EDF commander: Military orchestra cuts preferable to alternatives

17.05

Prosecutor's office decides to file charges against seven in Erial case

17.05

Health minister: Supply of vaccines to likely exceed demand from mid-June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: