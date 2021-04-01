Estonia loses 1:0 to Sweden

Sweden took control of the match and the scoreboard in the 4th minute, when a scramble in Estonia's box ended with Swedish captain Marcus Berg slotting the ball away in Estonia's net.

The first half continued with the Swedes having complete control with many opportunities to extend their lead even further. Estonia, however, did not have much action under the opponent's goal.

Estonia was able to whip in a few free kicks to begin the second half but nothing much came of those. Sweden was also not able to realize their chances in the second half and the match wrapped up at 0:1 for the home side.

This marks Estonia's third consecutive loss to start the 2021 spring season, losing to the Czech Republic and Belarus in World Cup qualification and now Sweden in a friendly.

Manager: I am still proud of our boys

Team manager Martin Reim, standing in for regular manager Thomas Häberli during his bout with COVID-19, said post-match: "The beginning was very-very difficult, three tough games in one week is borderline for the boys and it took some time to get our rhythm."

"After 15-20 minutes we finally caught up and were at least in the match. We were certainly under a lot of pressure and there were no good chances, but 0:1 is always something that keeps an option alive. We were unfortunately unable to force a good moment," Reim said.

The manager said that regardless of results, the young team showed they have potential. "Many players got to prove themselves and show they have the talent to play. /.../ I am proud of our boys, they played to their maximum and quite a few of them exceeded themselves. That is good to note," Reim wrapped up the international break.

--

