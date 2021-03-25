Depleted football national team loses qualifier to Czech Republic

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonia national football team. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Sports

After making sudden changes in the team's line-up due to a coronavirus case, the Estonian men's national football team started the 2022 World Cup qualifier cycle with a 2:6 loss to the Czech Republic.

The match, held on neutral ground in Poland, got off to a dream start for Estonia as Rauno Sappinen was able to realize a through ball from Konstantin Vassiljev in the 12th minute to put Estonia up.

The lead only lasted for six minutes however, as Patrik Schick met a cross just to equalize the match. Soon after, Antonin Barak extended the Czechs' lead. Estonia was not capable of dealing with crosses, especially from the defence's left, as Tomas Soucek added another in the 32nd minute and then hit one from long distance in the 43rd minute, making it 1:4 for the Czech Republic at the half.

The second half started with much of the same from the first as the forced their pace on the Estonian squad. Tomas Soucek capped off his hat-trick in the 48th minute, tapping in an easy goal after Estonian defenders were incapable of clearing the ball. Jakub Jankto scored in the 56th minute, giving the Czech Republic a 6:1 lead. Estonia got one back a few minutes before match end with Henri Anier making it 6:2 to finish the match.

The Czech Republic sits atop Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualification cycle with Belgium at second after their 3:1 defeat over Wales.

Estonia's next match will be in Minsk against Belarus on Saturday. The match will be broadcast on ETV2, ERR News will also provide a link to the match.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:55

Liimets: Secretary of State affirmed continued US commitment to Baltics

11:37

Critics: State should not threaten people with restrictions

11:05

Watch again: Eva-Lotta Kiibus advances to free skating program

10:36

Health Board: 1,429 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 13 deaths

10:35

Supplementary budget bill passes first Riigikogu reading

10:06

Martin Kadai: Dropping restrictions requires more people with immunity

09:36

Depleted football national team loses qualifier to Czech Republic

09:09

Hospitals agree eight patients can be moved from Tallinn to Tartu each day

08:40

Statistics: Estonia's gross debt level grew to 18 percent of GDP in 2020

08:22

Estonia funds platform to collect evidence of human rights abuse in Belarus

24.03

Ministry: Refusing COVID-19 vaccine should mean care home work ban

24.03

Official: Estonia will have digital vaccine certificate ready in April Updated

24.03

SDE MP hits out at new forest plan committee from day one

24.03

Estonian Literary Museum looking for new director

24.03

Unique installation lights up Haabersti tunnels

24.03

Estonia summons Chinese ambassador over EU sanctions

24.03

2020 warmest year on record in Estonia's climate history

24.03

Art exhibits make it to Google Arts & Culture platform

24.03

Paper: Convicted China spy had no idea work illegal when first approached

24.03

Court: Afghan interpreter wronged by Estonian Police and Border Guard Board

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: