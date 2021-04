JK Tallinna Kalev came out on top in the final of the women's domestic Super Cup on Saturday, ending FC Flora's three-year domination with a 1:0 victory.

Friday's only goal came from Ljubov Maksimova in the 18th minute, giving Kalev their first-ever domestic trophy. Kalev also ended FC Flora's three-year stretch of taking the domestic treble.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!