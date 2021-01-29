Estonian national football team to meet Sweden in March

In addition to two World Cup qualification matches in March, the Estonian men's national football team will also face off against Sweden in a friendly on March 31 in Stockholm.

The national teams of Estonia and Sweden have met on 17 occasions all-time, the latest meeting being in 2018, when the teams had a friendly during a training camp in the United Arab Emirates. That exhibition ended in a 1:1 draw with Henri Anier authoring Estonia's goal.

Estonia will also play two qualification matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, hosting the Czech Republic at A. Le Coq Arena on March 24 and travelling to Belarus three days later. ERR will broadcast all the matches, the availablity of spectators is still to be determined.

Sweden ranks 20th in FIFA's world rankings with Estonia back at 109th. Sweden will also participate in the UEFA European Football Championship set to be played this summer, sharing group E with Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

Football Baltic Cup to be played in June

On Friday, the football associations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that the football Baltic Cup will be played in June after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cup will begin for Estonia on June 1 with a match against Lithuania. Three days later, on June 4, Latvia will face Lithuania and the tournament will end with an Estonia-Lithuania match-up on June 10.

Estonia and Latvia have met on 55 occasions with Estonia taking 10 victories, 19 matches have ended in a draw. Estonia and Lithuania have met 49 times, with Estonia taking 20 matches, eight have ended in a draw.

The Estonian men's national football team is looking at a busy season with World Cup qualifiers, exhibition matches and the Baltic Cup to come throughout the season.

