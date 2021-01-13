Football: National team loses 1-0 to top Hungarian club Ferencváros ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ferencváros players celebrating the sole goal of the game.
Ferencváros players celebrating the sole goal of the game. Source: ERR
The national football team has lost its first game with new manager Thomas Häberl at the helm, 1-0, against legendary Hungarian club Ferencváros TC on Tuesday afternoon, ERR's sports portal reports.

The match, played in Marbella, Spain, went goal-less until the 71st minute, when the Budapest side, playing as the "home" team, took the lead with after midfielder Aissa Laidouni (France), who had been brought on as a substitute, slotted one past Estonian keeper Karl Jakob Hein in a scrappy goal following a Ferencváros deflected corner.

The national side is returning from a week-long training camp, ahead of its opening 2022 European Championships qualifier at home to the Czech Republic, on March 24. Three days later, the Estonian team travels to Belarus for the next qualifier.

A video of the Estonia-Ferencváros game, with Estonian commentary, is below.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

