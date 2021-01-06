City of Tartu to grant nearly €773,000 in sports events support

Tartu is to support local sport to the tune of nearly three-quarters-of-a-million euros for 2021, Baltic New Service reports.

A total of €772,970 is to go to sports projects, sports teams which represent the city, and event organizers.

Sports teams

A total of €287,000 is to be set aside for sports teams representing Tartu, a rise of €5,000 on 2020's level.

Four major Tartu sports teams, from four different sports, will be apportioned money from this sum, the largest component (€100,000) going to the University of Tartu/Maks ja Moorits basketball team, while €80,000 will go to the Bigbank Tartu volleyball team.

JK Tammeka football team will receive €60,000 to the, and the Valk ice hockey team will get €47,000 to the Valk 494 ice hockey team. These two teams are getting €2-3,000 more than last year.

Sporting events

Major sports events will be supported with a total of €260,000, across 15 events. The largest proportion, €97,000, will go to non-profit organization Klubi Tartu Maraton, followed by €60,000 towards this year's WRC Rally Estonia, and €30,000 for the Tour of Estonia cycle race and the Tartu 2024 Continental Cycling Team.

€14,000 has been earmarked towards Tartu Gymnastics Week and the Miss Valentine Grand Prix, with €9,000 going towards an FIS Rollerski World Cup stage.

Sports projects, competitions and schools

Just over 100 small sporting projects are getting between them €124,375, and Tartu is to also support the organization of the Tartu City championships with €21,830 and schools' cup matches with €9,100.

€40,665 will be kept in the city government's coffers for subsequent applications for sports support.

