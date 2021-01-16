Speed skater matches own, domestic record in Netherlands ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Marten Liiv in action.
Marten Liiv in action. Source: ERR
Speed skater Marten Liiv took tenth place in the European Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, Saturday, matching the Estonian record over 500 meters – which he himself set – in the process, ERR's sports portal reports.

Liiv took 10th place with a time of 35.23s, in an event won by Viktor Mushtakov (Russia) in 34.69s.

Liiv repeated his domestic 500-meter record time, which he last set at the world championship event in Calgary, Canada, nearly a year ago.

Liiv is also taking part in the sprint multi-race event and 500m and 1,000m events on Saturday evening and Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

