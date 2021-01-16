Speed skater matches own, domestic record in Netherlands

Speed skater Marten Liiv took tenth place in the European Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, Saturday, matching the Estonian record over 500 meters – which he himself set – in the process, ERR's sports portal reports.

Liiv took 10th place with a time of 35.23s, in an event won by Viktor Mushtakov (Russia) in 34.69s.

Liiv repeated his domestic 500-meter record time, which he last set at the world championship event in Calgary, Canada, nearly a year ago.

Liiv is also taking part in the sprint multi-race event and 500m and 1,000m events on Saturday evening and Sunday.

--

