Kontaveit out of Abu Dhabi doubles

Anett Kontaveit and her partner Darja Kasatkina (Russia) have lost their second round women's doubles encounter at the Abu Dhabi Open, ERR's sports portal reports.

The pair were overcome by Hayley Carter (United States) and Luisa Stefan (Brazil) in straight sets, 6.3, 6:4.

Kontaveit, ranked 23rd in the world, and Kasatkina had won against Belarusian duo Lidziya Marozava and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in two sets, in round one.

The result is the second straight set defeat in the tournament for the Estonian, 25, from Tallinn, having been knocked out in the singles 7:5, 6:1 against Veronika Kudermetova earlier in the week, in round one.

