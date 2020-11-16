WTA rankings: Kontaveit finishes year as world 23rd ranked tennis player

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) capped of its season in Linz, Austria, last weekend, meaning the top of the singles' rankings have reached their final form for 2020. Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit finishes the season as the 23rd ranked player in the world.

Australian Ashleigh Barty is the highest ranked woman in the world, largely due to a change in the ranking system after the season was restarted during the coronavirus pandemic. Barty did not participate in any tournaments after the season restart but held on to her collected positions, also retaining her top position.

Romanian Simona Halep was ranked second and Naomi Osaka finished the year as third in the rankings. Kontaveit faced Osaka twice in the span of two weeks in the U.S. Open and its warm-up tournament in New York, losing on both occasions.

Kaia Kanepi is currently placed 101st in the singles' rankings. The experienced Estonian is looking for a place in the Australian Open main tournament and it looks as if she has collected enough points for entry, having won two consecutive ITF tournaments without dropping a single set in the process in October.

The 35-year old Kanepi will chase more points to be safe however and will participate in an International Tennis Federation tournament in Las Palmas, Spain, the coming weekend.

--

