Anett Kontaveit to finish season at WTA tournament in Linz

Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 22nd) is set to finish her 2020 season at a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Linz, Austria, in November. Kaia Kanepi (WTA 105th) will continue her season on Tuesday in Istanbul.

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA tournament is the last one of the complicated WTA season after the series was suspended and restarted in early-August. The tournament takes place from November 9-15.

Kontaveit has been quite successful in her run after the season restart, reaching the finals in Palermo, the quarter finals of WTA Cincinnati and the round of 16 in the U.S. Open, losing to Naomi Osaka in both of the American tournaments.

Kaia Kanepi, fresh off her dominant ITF tournament win in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France, where the Estonian did not drop a single set on her path to the title, is set to participate in Istanbul this week.

The 35-year old will face off against Spanish player Eva Guerrero Alvarez (WTA 222nd) in the first round, the match is currently scheduled as the third match of the match day. Matches will begin at 11 a.m. Estonian time.

