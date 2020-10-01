Kanepi loses to Mertens in second round of French Open

Mertens defeated the Estonian, ranked 106th, 2:0 (6:4, 7:5), in an hour and 42 minutes at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France.

Both players served up three aces; Kanepi committed one double fault to Mertens' four. Of all played points, Mertens won 75 and Kanepi 65.

In the opening set, Kanepi had trouble with Mertens' serve, saving three breaks in the first game, but falling to the Belgian's pace after that. Mertens opened up a 3:1 lead in the first set, which Kanepi was able to close in on, being a point away from equalizing the opening set at 5:5, but Mertens closed the set 6:4.

Kanepi took two leads in the second set, but the Belgian was able to break both and ended up equalizing the set at 5:5, after which she took two games to close out the match 2:0 (6:4, 7:5).

Kanepi said post-match: "I felt she played better today, she got easier points off serve. Although I had my options, I was not able to take them today. It was expected that she'd play well, but she succeeded in shots to corners and the line," portal Delfi Sport reported on Wednesday.

Was this the last Grand Slam tournament the 35-year old Estonian will participate in, the interviewer asked "I do not know if the Australian Open will take place and if it will, can I participate," Kanepi said, leaving her options open.

--

