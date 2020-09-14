WTA rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Kanepi falls out of top 100

After reaching the round of 16 in the US Open women's singles tournament, Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit retains her 21th place in the newest WTA world singles rankings.

Kontaveit reached the round of 16 at the U.S. Open for the second time in her career after defeating Polish player Magda Linette (WTA 37th) in straight sets. The Estonian played former world number one and eventual tournament champion Naomi Osaka, enduring a loss in straight sets.

Kontaveit and Osaka had played less than two weeks prior to the US Open in a warm-up tournament, originally set to take place in Cincinnati, but relocated to New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kontaveit took the first set of that match-up but dropped the next two, falling to the 22-year old Osaka.

Kaia Kanepi has fallen out of the top 100 after losing in two sets to Tunisian player Ons Jabeur (WTA 31st) at the US Open.

Kontaveit will continue her season in Rome this week, as she will face French player Caroline Garcia (WTA 50th) in the round of 64. The two have faced off twice before: in Stuttgart last year (Kontaveit won 2:0) and in Luxembourg in 2016 (Garcia won 2:1).

