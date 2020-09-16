news

Kontaveit beats Caroline Garcia in straight sets at Rome tournament opener ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit defeated Caroline Garcia (France, WTA 45th) in straight sets, 6:3, 7:6 (7:1) in round one of the Rome tennis tournament Tuesday.

After an even start to the opening set, the Estonian, 24, from Tallinn, ranked 21st in the world, broke her opponent's serve in the eighth game to make things 5:3, taking the set on her own service in the very next game.

Set two started in much the same mode, with the French player committing three straight double faults in game seven and having her service broken once again. Kontaveit was presented with two potential match-winning games on her service at 5:4 and 6:5, but this time it was her opponent's turn to break, doing so both times and taking things to a tie-break.

However, Kontaveit, who reached the last 16 in the U.S. Open earlier this year, wrapped things up very quickly in the tie-break, racing to 7:1 to take the encounter.

"It was an even game," Kontaveit told portal Delfi (link in Estonian) post-match.

"Maybe I was a bit stronger and more stable on the service. My opponent made more double faults," she went on, adding that windy conditions had made serving difficult and were part to blame for not taking the match in normal play on her service.

"I possibly should have focused more on my service then. Perhaps I became a little distracted on the first serve and my opponent started attacking the second service well, which she is able to do," she added.

Kontaveit served up five aces to Garcia's two, committed two double faults to the French player's nine, and had a 54 percent success rate on the first serve compared with her opponent's 37.5 percent.

Kontaveit's next opponent in a competition where she reached the semi-finals in June 2018 is Russian player Svetlana Kuznetsova, ranked 38th in the world, who overcame American Bernarda Pera in three sets in her first round game.

Kuznetsova, 35, is a two-time grand slam tournament winner, albeit some years ago, having won the French Open in 2009 and the U.S. Open in 2004.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:41

Diverse companies earn higher profits

12:14

Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last day

12:10

Gallery: President starts work in Pärnu

12:08

Trial of doctor at center of Estonian ski doping scandal begins

11:21

Culture minister: No rise in sector workers' wages due for next year

10:55

COVID-19 call center deluged with test referrals, causing small delays

10:29

Ministry: Schools cannot introduce own stricter coronavirus rules

10:02

Prisma expanding in Tallinn, plans for provincial Estonia too

09:37

Drivers can ride the bus for free during Mobility Week in Tartu

09:10

Kontaveit beats Caroline Garcia in straight sets at Rome tournament opener

08:39

Warehouse blaze breaks out in Pärnu early Wednesday morning

15.09

Weather service issues severe storm warning for Thursday

15.09

LHV Group's net earnings decline to €4.3 million in August

15.09

Tartu brings in €124.7 million fiscal receipts January- August

15.09

First Riigikogu sitting of fall lasts a little over a minute

15.09

Reform Party considering vote of no confidence against Martin Helme

15.09

Latvia, Lithuania race ahead in bid to attract Belarusian IT companies

15.09

President starts two-week official work term in Pärnu

15.09

Latvia reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

15.09

Drivers involved in five separate deer road strikes in one night

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: