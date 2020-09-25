news

Kontaveit and Kanepi could meet in third round of French Open ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Anett Kontaveit (left) and Kaia Kanepi (right).
Anett Kontaveit (left) and Kaia Kanepi (right). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

This year's French Open, set to begin on Monday, will see Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 21st) face off against French Caroline Garcia (WTA 45th), who she recently beat in the Italian Open, in the first round. Kaia Kanepi (WTA 106th) will play Marie Bouzkova (WTA 45th) in her first round match-up. Depending on how things shape up from then on, the two Estonians could face each other in the third round.

Kontaveit has played Garcia on three previous occasions. The French player won their first meeting in Luxembourg in 2016, but the Estonian has taken the last two matches: In Stuttgart in 2019 and in the Italian Open in Rome this year. The match in Rome ended with a 2:0 [6:3, 7:6 (1)] victory for the Estonian.

Kontaveit is currently on a streak of decent tournament performances, having reached the finals in the restart of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) season restart in Palermo in August. She also reached the quarter finals of WTA Cincinnati and the round of 16 in the U.S. Open, losing to Naomi Osaka in both tournaments in the span of two weeks.

Kontaveit's last showing was in Rome on September 17, as she lost her second round Italian Open encounter against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in three sets, 6:4, 5:7, 6:3. The 24-year old Estonian also picked up a back injury in that match, perhaps caused by the hectic schedule of the season restart.

Kontaveit commented on the injury on September 17: "I think there's been a lot of playing, everything had arrived in a row. After New York, I was at home for one day and then flew here right away."

Kaia Kanepi will also play in the Roland Garros French Open, facing off against Czech Marie Bouzkova in the first round. Kanepi and Bouzkova have met once previously, this year in Brisbane. The Czech player bested the Estonian 2:0 (7:5, 6:3).

Kanepi last played in the U.S. Open, losing her match against Tunisian player Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the round of 64.

If the Estonian women are succesful in their first two rounds, they would face off against each other in the third round. While they have played many a match in domestic tournaments, they have not faced off in an official WTA setting before.

The French Open at the Roland Garros was postponed this year from its traditional slot of late May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Eesti Post supervisory board dismisses CEO Ansi Arumeel

13:23

Football Association asks UEFA for extension on venue confirmation

12:59

Lithuanian minister: Rail Baltic management model poses threat to continuity Updated

12:57

Kontaveit and Kanepi could meet in third round of French Open

12:31

Justice minister: Government has power to make mask-wearing mandatory

11:41

Estonia allocates €50,000 to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen

11:17

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

11:06

Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border

10:41

Minister of Social Affairs: We want to avoid closing the country

10:37

Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday Updated

10:14

Riigikogu members sign international letter condemning Belarus violence

09:52

Video: Flora thorugh in Europa League qualifier on penalties

09:23

Ratings: Coronavirus handling may be behind Center losing ground to Reform

08:54

Ratings: Reform back on top as most popular party

08:07

Weather: Indian summer continues into weekend

24.09

President to UN: Pandemic brings global tech, governance opportunities

24.09

Estonia's future transport plan: People-centred, smarter, greener

24.09

Tallink starting negotiations to reduce port fees in Riga Updated

24.09

State assets rise by quarter of a billion in 2019

24.09

Riigikogu appoints Urmas Volens to Supreme Court bench

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: