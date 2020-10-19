Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 105th) dominated in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France, over the previous week, winning her 16th career ITF circuit tournament without dropping a single set in the process.

Kanepi went through French player Harmony Tan 2:0 (7:5, 6:1) in her first round match-up, then defeated Amandine Hesse after a second set retirement. The Estonian won nine straight games prior to the French player's medical retirement.

Kanepi then faced off against Turkish 176-ranked Cagla Buyukakcay in the quarter-finals on Friday, taking the meeting 2:0 (6:3, 6:1) in an hour and 16 minutes.

The Estonian then faced off against Brit Jodie Anna Burage in the semi-finals, taking the first set 6:1 in just 23 minutes. Kanepi capped off the match with a 7:6 (2) second set and headed into her 22nd career ITF final against Harriet Dart (WTA 154th) of Great Britain.

The Estonian finished off a dominating week in France in an hour and 16 minutes, the same as in the quarter-finals. On her road to the title and €25,000 in prize money, Kanepi defeated the young Anna Burage 2:0 (6:4, 6:4).

Kanepi's name has been preliminary entered in another ITF tournament in Reins, France, but after a long week of matches, her participation in the tournament is under question.

As the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) season has kicked into gear, Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit will begin her path in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Monday. The world 22-ranked Estonian will face off against Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.

