news

Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR SPORT
News

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 105th) dominated in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France, over the previous week, winning her 16th career ITF circuit tournament without dropping a single set in the process.

Kanepi went through French player Harmony Tan 2:0 (7:5, 6:1) in her first round match-up, then defeated Amandine Hesse after a second set retirement. The Estonian won nine straight games prior to the French player's medical retirement.

Kanepi then faced off against Turkish 176-ranked Cagla Buyukakcay in the quarter-finals on Friday, taking the meeting 2:0 (6:3, 6:1) in an hour and 16 minutes.

The Estonian then faced off against Brit Jodie Anna Burage in the semi-finals, taking the first set 6:1 in just 23 minutes. Kanepi capped off the match with a 7:6 (2) second set and headed into her 22nd career ITF final against Harriet Dart (WTA 154th) of Great Britain.

The Estonian finished off a dominating week in France in an hour and 16 minutes, the same as in the quarter-finals. On her road to the title and €25,000 in prize money, Kanepi defeated the young Anna Burage 2:0 (6:4, 6:4).

Kanepi's name has been preliminary entered in another ITF tournament in Reins, France, but after a long week of matches, her participation in the tournament is under question.

As the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) season has kicked into gear, Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit will begin her path in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Monday. The world 22-ranked Estonian will face off against Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:29

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

11:06

Finance minister: The question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister Updated

11:00

Health Board: Seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

10:51

Foreign minister's test results come back negative after COVID-19 scare

10:22

Health Board: Tallinn should end all distance learning after school break

09:55

Kaia Kanepi wins Cherbourg-en-Cotentin ITF tournament in straight sets

09:28

Tallinn Three Seas Virtual Summit live-linked Monday afternoon

08:52

New quarantine rules introduced for travelers from Baltic states, Finland

08:21

Weather: Rain and sleet here to stay until mid-week

18.10

Health Board urges responsibility in avoiding school break COVID-19 rise

18.10

Gallery: Pro-LGBT+ central Tallinn protest passes off largely peaceably

18.10

NATO Battlegroup tanks compete with allies in Latvia firing exercise

18.10

Health Board: 26 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

18.10

Minister: Pandemic slowed marriage, and also divorce rates, even further

18.10

NATO Battlegroup honors Rakvere Hospital manager for outstanding service

18.10

Prime minister: Interior minister LGBT+ words harmful to coalition's health

17.10

Kaljulaid: Helme's comments about LGBT community are 'simply revolting'

17.10

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement

17.10

Estonia allocates €500,000 for Belarusian development cooperation program

17.10

Estonia to contribute up to €100 million for coronavirus analyzes

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: