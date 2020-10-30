news

Kanepi through to finals in ITF Istanbul in straight sets

News
{{1604040660000 | amCalendar}}
News

Kaia Kanepi (WTA 105th) continues her good form in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) series, reaching the finals in Istanbul after a straight set victory over Romanian player Jaqueline Adina Cristian (WTA 169th).

Kanepi defeated the 22-year old Romanian 2:0 (6:4, 6:2) in just an hour and three minutes. Kanepi served up five aces to Cristian's one. The Estonian however committed three double faults, but was able take four of five break points on her path to the finals.

Kanepi, ranked first in the tournament's women's singles rankings, defeated Spanish player Andrea Lazaro Garcia (WTA 275) 2:0 [6:3, 7:6 (7)] in the quarter-finals.

Kanepi fell behind 1:3 and 3:5 in the second set and Lazaro Garcia was also able to take a 5:2 in the tiebreak but the experienced player was able to rally and finish the match in two sets after all.

Kanepi is going around the ITF series, capturing points to gain entry in the first Grand Slam of next season, the Australian Open. The Estonian has not lost a single set in the Istanbul tournament, nor did she lose one in an ITF tournament in France last week.

Editor's note: This article was updated with information for the semi-final match-up.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

