Kanepi through to round two of ITF Istanbul tournament

Veteran tennis star Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, after defeating Eva Guerrero Alvarez of Spain in straight sets, 6:1, 6:3.

Kanepi, ranked 105th in the world, wrapped things up in one hour 11 minutes, serving eight aces to her opponent's, 21 and ranked 222nd in the world, and committed one double fault to Guerrero Alvarez' two.

Kanepi faces 15-year-old Czech player Luci Havlickova, 863rd in the WTF rankings, in round two.

The Istanbul tournament carries a US$25,000 winner's prize.

The ITF partners with the WTA (women's) and ATP (men's) governing bodies in overseeing the global professional game.

