news

Kanepi through to round two of ITF Istanbul tournament ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Social Media
News

Veteran tennis star Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, after defeating Eva Guerrero Alvarez of Spain in straight sets, 6:1, 6:3.

Kanepi, ranked 105th in the world, wrapped things up in one hour 11 minutes, serving eight aces to her opponent's, 21 and ranked 222nd in the world, and committed one double fault to Guerrero Alvarez' two.

Kanepi faces 15-year-old Czech player Luci Havlickova, 863rd in the WTF rankings, in round two.

The Istanbul tournament carries a US$25,000 winner's prize.

The ITF partners with the WTA (women's) and ATP (men's) governing bodies in overseeing the global professional game.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

Solman: Census questionnaire draft needs additional questions

19:40

Urmas Nõmmik: Marriage referendum a danger to churches

19:06

Estonia signs digital agreement to aid UN's Sustainable Development Goals

18:38

Anti Poolamets appointed new EKRE public broadcasting supervisory board rep

18:26

PPA: Foreigners coming to work in Estonia must have documents in order

17:58

Estonia introduces redesigned passports

17:29

Kanepi through to round two of ITF Istanbul tournament

17:02

Tallinn's workplace outbreaks affecting manufacturing companies

16:57

Gallery: Vandals deface MS Estonia memorial Updated

16:28

TLÜ assist. prof. believes US presidential elections will favor Biden

16:07

Reform denied remote no-confidence Riigikogu sitting

16:04

Greens' same-sex marriage petition most signed in portal's history

15:38

Confusion surrounds validity of coronavirus tests before hospital treatment

15:01

Center MP: I hope society does not support defining marriage

14:38

Tallinn City Center aims to improve English communication with new arrivals

14:27

Theresa Bubbear appointed UK Ambassador to Finland after Estonia post ends

14:08

Reform applies for remote sittings after MPs have to quarantine

13:35

Anett Kontaveit to finish season at WTA tournament in Linz

13:09

Two Reform MPs in quarantine complicates Helme no-confidence motion

12:40

Government agrees to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: