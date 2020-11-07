13-year-old swimmer smashes record older than herself

A 13-year-old swimmer has broken a record longer-standing than her age, in the Kalev Open competition, ERR's sports portal reports.

Eneli Jefimova, who turns 14 in December, set a new Estonian youth and junior record in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 31.20, beating Jane Trep's 2003 junior record by four seconds.

Jefimova herself already held the youth record with a 31.48 set in December last year, but broke her own record on day one of the tournament Saturday, held at the Sõle sports center in north Tallinn.

