Estonian gymnasts participate in nine-team virtual contest

On Thursday, Estonian gymansts participated in an international virtual competition with gymnasts from nine countries, including top-flight competitors from Russia.

The Estonian floor exercise team, especially anxious for some competition, performed their discipline from Kalev sports hall in Tallinn, following the performance from reigning world and European champion Russia, live from Moscow.

As the virtual judges from different countries added up their scoring forms, it became clear that Estonia was only 1.4 points behind Russia in the three-hoop and two-club routine.

Laurabell Kabrits told ERR: "It was very unusual to compete at an online event but we enjoyed it. We have been waiting for competitions for six months and are very glad to be able to compete here."

Members of nine national teams participated in the virtual contest, the Estonian team was also cheered on by a masked and distanced set of spectators.

Estonian-based judges Natalja Bestšastnaja and Larissa Gorbunova sat behind their computer screens for 12 hours in Kalevi sports hall. "We only made one mistake where we were not able to get together with Spain and lost an hour. It began to disturb us a little that there were some problems in some countries. But it was calmer than usual otherwise," Gorbunova said.

Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina took the first and second place in the overall multiple discipline competition, collecting 102.50 and 100.00 points respectively. Estonia's most experienced competitor, Viktoria Bogdanova, came in eighth with 82.25 points.

Bogdanova said: "We are lucky with this sport. Other sports, such as volleyball, do not have these options because the two teams must still meet. We have an individual sport and considering the situation in the world, we found a way to compete at an international level."

The virtual contest was great preparation for the European championships, scheduled for November 26-29 in Kiev, Ukraine.

