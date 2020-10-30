news

Estonian gymnasts participate in nine-team virtual contest ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian gymnasts at Kalev spordihall for a nine-team virtual contest.
Estonian gymnasts at Kalev spordihall for a nine-team virtual contest. Source: Indrek Kask
News

On Thursday, Estonian gymansts participated in an international virtual competition with gymnasts from nine countries, including top-flight competitors from Russia.

The Estonian floor exercise team, especially anxious for some competition, performed their discipline from Kalev sports hall in Tallinn, following the performance from reigning world and European champion Russia, live from Moscow.

As the virtual judges from different countries added up their scoring forms, it became clear that Estonia was only 1.4 points behind Russia in the three-hoop and two-club routine.

Laurabell Kabrits told ERR: "It was very unusual to compete at an online event but we enjoyed it. We have been waiting for competitions for six months and are very glad to be able to compete here."

Members of nine national teams participated in the virtual contest, the Estonian team was also cheered on by a masked and distanced set of spectators.

Estonian-based judges Natalja Bestšastnaja and Larissa Gorbunova sat behind their computer screens for 12 hours in Kalevi sports hall. "We only made one mistake where we were not able to get together with Spain and lost an hour. It began to disturb us a little that there were some problems in some countries. But it was calmer than usual otherwise," Gorbunova said.

Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina took the first and second place in the overall multiple discipline competition, collecting 102.50 and 100.00 points respectively. Estonia's most experienced competitor, Viktoria Bogdanova, came in eighth with 82.25 points.

Bogdanova said: "We are lucky with this sport. Other sports, such as volleyball, do not have these options because the two teams must still meet. We have an individual sport and considering the situation in the world, we found a way to compete at an international level."

The virtual contest was great preparation for the European championships, scheduled for November 26-29 in Kiev, Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:14

State will transfer funds to Nordica next week

14:54

SDE want sick leave reimbursement, care home fees added to state budget

14:36

Farmers turn to rural affairs ministry for €24 million in state support

14:09

Estonian gymnasts participate in nine-team virtual contest

14:06

Health Board: 101 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Updated

13:47

Põlluaas: Polarization of society started with accepting Cohabitation Act

13:17

'Disco Elysium' creators win President's Young Cultural Figure award

13:07

Kanepi through to finals in ITF Istanbul in straight sets Updated

12:52

More than 100 ventilators available in Estonia as of October

12:29

Indrek Kannik appointed new ICDS director

12:01

Karl Jakob Hein a substitute for Arsenal's Europa League triumph

11:39

Former justice chancellor: Marriage vote question wording useless

11:04

Hiiu County municipality wants three additional ferries for summer months

10:39

Legal expert: Proposed plebiscite questions not suitable and unclear

10:13

EDF destroys expired anti-tank ammunition en masse

09:54

Initial marriage vote question options proposed Updated

09:48

Retail trade turnover for September increased by 6 percent from last year

09:21

Ekspress Group sales recover to pre-coronavirus levels

08:25

Highest amount of bankruptcies coming in catering and accommodation

29.10

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: