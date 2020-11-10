National handball team in quarantine after Germany opponents' COVID-19 case

Members of Estonia's national handball team hare having to self-quarantine following a player from the German team who took part in Sunday's European Championships qualifier in Tallinn testing positive for COVID-19.

The Estonian Handball Association (EKL) has decided to direct its players to quarantine following confirmation from their German counterpart, the DHB, that a player returned positive after a coronavirus test following Sunday's match-up, ERR's sports portal reports.

"In consultation with the Health Board, the EKL has decided to direct all members of the Estonian national team (both players, coaches and assistants) to self-quarantine. A second test has already been performed on the German player, but there no results are available yet," the EKL said.

The DHB announced the positive test on Monday; all the Estonian national team too a test on Sunday and returned positive, the EKL says.

Germany beat Estonia 35:23 in Tallinn Sunday at the qualifying game for the 2022 European Championships, held at the Kalev sports hall in Tallinn.

Spectators were not permitted to the game.

Estonia's national team comprised 16 players from Finnish, Swedish and Romanian clubs, as well as those playing for Estonian clubs.

--

