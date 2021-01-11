Last-gasp goal gives Estonia aggregate win over Bosnia

On Sunday, the Estonian men's national handball team lost 19:21 to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the second phase of the qualification tournament for the 2022 European Men's Handball Championship, winning the match-up by one goal.

On Wednesday, the Estonian team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 24:21 and rose to third in their group.

Sunday's match started slow with the score being 1:1 after nine minutes of action. While the slow pace continued to a score of 3:3, the home team Bosnians scored four unanswered goals and took the first half 12:9.

Estonia crawled back into the game at the start of the second half and tied the game up at the 36th minute. The hosts restored a four goal lead midway through the second half but Estonia made a run in the end with Markus Viitkar scoring just four seconds (see below) before the end of the match to make it 19:21 and giving Estonia a one-point win over the two matches.

Kaspar Lees and Karl Toom scored on four goals to lead Estonia, Armi Pärt and Andris Celminš added three goals of their own.

After four matches, Estonia has collected two points and sits third in the group of four teams, tied with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria but ahead of the latter on goal difference. Germany have taken all of their four matches and have already clinched their pass to the final qualifier tournament.

Head coach Thomas Sivertsson said post-match: "I am very pleased how we came back from five goals down and Viitkar's last goal was important. If we look at the head-to-head matches in the end of the qualifying tournament, it is important that we took the match-up against Bosnia. As a whole, we can be pleased with the week as the opponent was strong and we were missing many players."

"We were still good on defense today and I liked our boys' competitiveness on defense especially. We were in trouble on offense throughout the entire match - did not do well in six-to-six and we were not able to have success with out seven-on-six tactic. We did not find our rhythm and the right solutions but the opponent had also done their analysis," the head coach concluded.

