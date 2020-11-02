German national handball team not granted quarantine exemption

news

The Estonian Handball Association applied to the government for a quarantine exemption for the German national handball team, set to travel to Estonia for aqualifier match on November 8, but the application was rejected by Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa).

The Estonian national handball team is scheduled to meet with Germany in Kalevi Spordihoone in Tallinn on November 8 at 4.15 p.m. The Germans expressed desire to fly to Estonia the day of the match by a charter flight in order to avoid domestic league Bundesliga be put on hold for two weeks as the team is obligated to remain in self-isolation for 14 days after returning from Estonia.

Germany is one of the countries where a coronavirus test has to be taken upon arrival in Estonia. As testing can take up to 24 hours, the German national team must travel to Estonia at least a full day before their scheduled match.

Although the German national handball team guaranteed the team is tested on at least three occasions prior to their charter flight to Estonia, culture minister Tõnis Lukas rejected the quarantine exemption application.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

