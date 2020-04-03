Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

The supplementary budget presented to the Riigikogu by the coalition government on Thursday includes a €3 million aid package to Estonian sports.

The emergency situation has had a detrimental effect on ball games, as more than 200 matches in the Estonian football, basketball, volleyball and handball premier divisions were canceled, including play-off matches. This has created significant fiscal losses, as revenues from private sources otherwise due are foregone because of the coronavirus crisis.

Out of the €3 million aid package, €1.2 million is earmarked for clubs and federations of ball games. "We can say that the private sector supports the four most popular leagues with €6 million," Undersecretary of Sport Taavi Pürn said. "We can help those leagues out with €1.2 million to mitigate the fallout."

According to Pürn, more precise criteria are yet to be drawn up, but €800,000 will go to national federations and €400,000 to category 3 and 4 coaches working with youth in sports clubs.

Fourth largest aid package of €300,000 will be given to the organizers of other large sporting events who have incurred inevitable costs. "It is our goal that these organizers, who employ people year-round, could restart their activities as soon as the situation is normalized," Pürn said.

