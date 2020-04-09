ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Teams decide to continue Estonian basketball season virtually

The emergency situation declared due to the coronavirus outbreak put an abrupt end to the local basketball season, but clubs are able to take part in a basketball e-sports league from April 22.

All clubs competing in the highest divison of Estonian basketball, that is BC Kalev/Cramo, Tartu Ülikool, TalTech, Pärnu Sadam/Transcom, Rakvere Tarvas, Tallinna Kalev/TLÜ and AVIS UTILITAS Rapla, will take part of the virtual competition.

The NBA 2K20 video game tournament will be played on PlayStation gaming consoles with teams consisting of current and former basketballers.

"We had to adapt to the current situation and find quick solutions that would provide an outlet for both players and fans. After discussions with the representatives of teams we decided to continue the league virtually. If we can't announce any winners after this basketball season, we can at least award medals for the performances in the e-sports league," head of leagues and competitions at the Estonian Basketball Association Henri Ausmaa said.

The E-league teams comprise at least six members, four of whom have to be current or previous players of the club. Teams will play in a round robin format playing all other teams once, two top teams will be guaranteed a place in the semifinals and others will meet in the quarterfinals.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus emergency situation
